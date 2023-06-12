How To Invest In HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.00M. HOOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.05, offering almost -113.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.17% since then. We note from HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HOOK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Instantly HOOK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.10% year-to-date, but still down -16.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is -48.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68550.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOK is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.85 percent over the past six months and at a -3.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. to make $5.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.60%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.50% per year for the next five years.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, and 53.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.81%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $4.59 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 6.64% or 3.48 million shares worth $3.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $1.39 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $1.31 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.