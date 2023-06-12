How To Invest In GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.20, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.90M. GSIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.25, offering almost -14.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.86% since then. We note from GSI Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Instantly GSIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.25 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 316.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 350.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSIT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.31%. GSI Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.96% of GSI Technology Inc. shares, and 21.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.68%. GSI Technology Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Roumell Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 1.7 million shares worth $2.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.97% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 6.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.