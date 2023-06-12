Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.17 or -7.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $237.59M. GMDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -83.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.0% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.36 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.16% year-to-date, but still down -13.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -3.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMDA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -450.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.16 percent over the past six months and at a 44.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. to make $4.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.74% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, and 32.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.50%. Gamida Cell Ltd. stock is held by 66 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.39% of the shares, which is about 6.74 million shares worth $13.5 million.

Meitav Investment House Ltd., with 3.46% or 3.66 million shares worth $7.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $4.66 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $3.63 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.