Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Diversified Healthcare Trust Stocks (NASDAQ: DHC)

In today’s recent session, 2.82 million shares of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $628.00M. DHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.76, offering almost 0.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.06% since then. We note from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DHC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.91 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 329.81% year-to-date, but still up 59.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 215.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -39.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DHC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 249.69 percent over the past six months and at a 337.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $353.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to make $358.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $313.03 million and $322.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%. Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings are expected to increase by -109.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, and 76.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.10%. Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is held by 240 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 24.45 million shares worth $33.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.40% or 17.73 million shares worth $23.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.73 million shares worth $8.49 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $4.15 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.