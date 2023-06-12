Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.93M. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.09, offering almost -1965.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.82% since then. We note from Nutex Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Nutex Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NUTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutex Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.58% year-to-date, but still down -1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -23.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NUTX is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -581.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -468.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Nutex Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.01 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nutex Health Inc. to make $66.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.90%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.41% of Nutex Health Inc. shares, and 4.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.58%. Nutex Health Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.81% of the shares, which is about 11.92 million shares worth $12.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.61% or 10.55 million shares worth $10.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $6.97 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $2.78 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.