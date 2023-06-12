Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)

In the last trading session, 15.67 million shares of the Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.79B. NOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.28, offering almost -32.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.75% since then. We note from Nokia Oyj’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.75 million.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.08 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.79% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is -1.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Nokia Oyj share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.01 percent over the past six months and at a -4.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nokia Oyj to make $6.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.25 billion and $6.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.60%. Nokia Oyj earnings are expected to increase by 158.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.72% per year for the next five years.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

