Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR)

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0.67 or 26.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.30M. MRKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -107.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.93% since then. We note from Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.59K.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MRKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Instantly MRKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.59% year-to-date, but still up 84.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 140.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78850.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRKR is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1157.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1157.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $964k and $790k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.00%.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.82% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 22.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.96%. Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $3.4 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 3.57% or 0.31 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 87138.0 shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 75950.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.