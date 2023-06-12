Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)

In the last trading session, 8.06 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.37 or 7.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -96.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.7% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $Citigroup, Inc. for the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.90 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.73% year-to-date, but still down -5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.15 percent over the past six months and at a 33.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 19.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.11%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 134 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 22.04 million shares worth $195.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.51% or 3.83 million shares worth $34.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.94 million shares worth $11.3 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $6.71 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.