In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $449.22M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -82.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.73% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

8×8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8×8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.10 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.95% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 20.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.38 percent over the past six months and at a 63.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 140.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $189.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $187.62 million and $187.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.56% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 105.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.08%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.90% of the shares, which is about 19.66 million shares worth $82.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.82% or 16.09 million shares worth $67.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.46 million shares worth $45.03 million, making up 7.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.47 million shares worth around $30.48 million, which represents about 5.79% of the total shares outstanding.