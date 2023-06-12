fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 11.19 million shares of the fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.99M. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.14, offering almost -352.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.37 million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.45% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is -2.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

fuboTV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.69 percent over the past six months and at a 39.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $302.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to make $295.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221.89 million and $213.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders