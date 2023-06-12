Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.61M. ELEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -229.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.78% since then. We note from Elevation Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Elevation Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELEV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elevation Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.0500 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.42% year-to-date, but still down -32.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) is -53.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELEV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -346.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -235.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Elevation Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.50 percent over the past six months and at a -85.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.40% in the next quarter.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.15% of Elevation Oncology Inc. shares, and 74.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.87%. Elevation Oncology Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Aisling Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 2.83 million shares worth $4.93 million.

Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc, with 9.74% or 2.37 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.