Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.67, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $662.40M. EDIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -106.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.54% since then. We note from Editas Medicine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Editas Medicine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended EDIT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.75 for the current quarter.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Instantly EDIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 10.69 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.54%. We can see from the shorts that 20.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDIT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -210.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Editas Medicine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.32 percent over the past six months and at a 6.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc. to make $3.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.36 million and $42k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9,066.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%. Editas Medicine Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.70% per year for the next five years.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders