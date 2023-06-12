DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.37 million shares of the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.94, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41B. DLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.63, offering almost -181.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.37% since then. We note from DLocal Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

DLocal Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DLO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DLocal Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.41 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.28% year-to-date, but still up 21.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is -12.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

DLocal Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.87 percent over the past six months and at a 54.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DLocal Limited to make $165.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.80%.

DLocal Limited earnings are expected to increase by 37.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of DLocal Limited shares, and 88.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.15%. DLocal Limited stock is held by 165 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 20.85% of the shares, which is about 61.75 million shares worth $740.95 million.

FMR, LLC, with 5.34% or 15.81 million shares worth $189.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.76 million shares worth $69.1 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $61.18 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.