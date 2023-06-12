Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.79M. DNMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.92, offering almost -102.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.23% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DNMR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.49 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.08% year-to-date, but still down -5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is -4.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.03 day(s).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Danimer Scientific Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.35 percent over the past six months and at a -25.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Danimer Scientific Inc. to make $17.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.7 million and $12.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.50%.