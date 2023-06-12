Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.71, and it changed around $0.26 or 4.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. DADA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.59, offering almost -173.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.81% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Dada Nexus Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DADA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.01 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.08% year-to-date, but still up 10.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is -13.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DADA is forecast to be at a low of $59.79 and a high of $120.34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2007.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -947.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Dada Nexus Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.46 percent over the past six months and at a 112.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 126.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $395.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Dada Nexus Limited to make $423.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $316.95 million and $353.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.70%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of Dada Nexus Limited shares, and 23.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.66%. Dada Nexus Limited stock is held by 134 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.69% of the shares, which is about 9.43 million shares worth $79.85 million.

Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd, with 2.86% or 7.29 million shares worth $61.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.46 million shares worth $24.14 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $43.97 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.