Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) have been traded, and its beta is -0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.21 or 13.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.50M. CYTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.75, offering almost -51.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.98% since then. We note from Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84690.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.45K.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYTH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Instantly CYTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.70% year-to-date, but still up 14.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) is 53.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61690.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTH is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -176.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -176.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. to make $430k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.20%.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.23% of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.19%. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.98% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $1.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.67% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 71160.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.