Could Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or -5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01M. BSFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -1900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0950 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.17% year-to-date, but still down -16.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -35.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.38% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.49%. Blue Star Foods Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $19062.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.31% or 0.15 million shares worth $11903.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 87367.0 shares worth $6928.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51097.0 shares worth around $4051.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.