Could Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: BAOS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.29, and it changed around -$4.75 or -33.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.46M. BAOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.30, offering almost -150.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.71% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.45K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -33.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.51 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.04% year-to-date, but still up 54.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 32.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23650.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.17% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 175.0 shares worth $629.0.