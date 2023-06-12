Could Aclarion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACON) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.10M. ACON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.37, offering almost -89.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.6% since then. We note from Aclarion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Aclarion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aclarion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.52% year-to-date, but still up 22.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) is 68.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACON is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aclarion Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.71% of Aclarion Inc. shares, and 1.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.87%. Aclarion Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.58% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $80907.0.

State Street Corporation, with 0.20% or 15801.0 shares worth $10270.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.