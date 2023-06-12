China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 4.08 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.90M. CLEU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.67, offering almost -81.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.65% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.62K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.80% year-to-date, but still up 16.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 20.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.31% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.15% or 48266.0 shares worth $29215.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48266.0 shares worth $42232.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares.