Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.69, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $701.12M. CHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.30, offering almost -28.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.9% since then. We note from Chico’s FAS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Chico’s FAS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Instantly CHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.84 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.65% year-to-date, but still up 11.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 15.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Chico’s FAS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.40 percent over the past six months and at a -10.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $554.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Chico’s FAS Inc. to make $524.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. Chico’s FAS Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 133.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.73% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, and 92.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.55%. Chico’s FAS Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.10% of the shares, which is about 23.6 million shares worth $129.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.42% or 9.17 million shares worth $50.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 9.37 million shares worth $53.88 million, making up 7.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $17.61 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.