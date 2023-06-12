Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.97, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12B. BOWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -45.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.23% since then. We note from Bowlero Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Bowlero Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOWL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bowlero Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.27 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.20% year-to-date, but still up 3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is -13.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOWL is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Bowlero Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.70 percent over the past six months and at a -175.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 113.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Bowlero Corp. to make $249.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $267.72 million and $223.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.55% of Bowlero Corp. shares, and 98.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.75%. Bowlero Corp. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Atairos Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 56.29% of the shares, which is about 63.43 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.58% or 9.67 million shares worth $163.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.51 million shares worth $38.67 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $31.28 million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.