Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -42.15%

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. BLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.28, offering almost -115.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended BLDP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the current quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.60% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 4.53 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. We can see from the shorts that 31.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.06 percent over the past six months and at a 5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -66.40%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -50.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.03% per year for the next five years.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.60% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, and 34.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.74%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is held by 344 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 8.79 million shares worth $48.99 million.

Public Investment Fund, with 2.36% or 7.05 million shares worth $39.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.38 million shares worth $24.92 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $21.63 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.