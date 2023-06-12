Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 70.16 million shares of the Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around $1.61 or 140.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.70M. ASST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -152.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.65% since then. We note from Asset Entities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 386.60K.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Instantly ASST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 140.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.4900 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.18% year-to-date, but still up 146.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) is 173.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.83% of Asset Entities Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Asset Entities Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 27880.0 shares worth $36244.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.32% or 16990.0 shares worth $22087.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.