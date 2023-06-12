Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.39, and it changed around $0.45 or 4.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $614.79M. ARQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.40, offering almost -163.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.22% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARQT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.25 for the current quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.58 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.80% year-to-date, but still up 21.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -4.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQT is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.74 percent over the past six months and at a 12.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 752.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $9.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,306.20%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.03% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 110.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.80%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 9.16 million shares worth $100.79 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 14.14% or 8.68 million shares worth $95.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $41.64 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $22.78 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.