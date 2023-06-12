An Analysis Of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.64 million shares of the Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.71M. WLDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -178.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.43% since then. We note from Wearable Devices Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Instantly WLDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.56 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 381.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) is 304.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) estimates and forecasts

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.32% of Wearable Devices Ltd. shares, and 7.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.08%. Wearable Devices Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Empery Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.35% or 52735.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.