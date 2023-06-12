Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 23.5 million shares of the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $122.23, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1553.92B. GOOGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.04, offering almost -5.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.82% since then. We note from Alphabet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.79 million.

Alphabet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 53 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GOOGL as a Hold, whereas 41 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alphabet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Instantly GOOGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.04 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.54% year-to-date, but still down -1.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is 9.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $130.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOOGL is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $190.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Alphabet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.74 percent over the past six months and at a 18.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to make $74.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.69 billion and $69.09 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%. Alphabet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -18.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.61% per year for the next five years.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Alphabet Inc. shares, and 79.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.36%. Alphabet Inc. stock is held by 5,069 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 486.85 million shares worth $50.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.19% or 422.4 million shares worth $43.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 181.67 million shares worth $16.03 billion, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 138.07 million shares worth around $12.18 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.