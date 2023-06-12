Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR): Decline Of -4605.88% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50M. ALLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.05, offering almost -54047.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.88% since then. We note from Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALLR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$7.72 for the current quarter.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2750 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.32% year-to-date, but still down -35.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is -57.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLR is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4605.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4605.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.20% in the next quarter.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 0.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.07%. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 1274.0 shares worth $2140.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.01% or 1400.0 shares worth $2352.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 571.0 shares worth $5871.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 322.0 shares worth around $2084.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.