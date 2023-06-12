Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.54, and it changed around $1.41 or 3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. AEHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.98, offering almost -3.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.23% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Aehr Test Systems stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AEHR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aehr Test Systems is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.25 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 51.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHR is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Aehr Test Systems share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 75.93 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 320.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to make $23.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.29 million and $10.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 493.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.15% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 61.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.95%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 166 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $60.52 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 5.45% or 1.54 million shares worth $47.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $14.73 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $23.51 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.