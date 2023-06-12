Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.69M. ADAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -167.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.01% since then. We note from Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 856.27K.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ADAP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.37% year-to-date, but still down -8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -29.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADAP is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -910.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.14 percent over the past six months and at a 54.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 198.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to make $11.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.54 million and $7.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.20%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by -1.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, and 70.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.25%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is held by 92 institutions, with Matrix Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 25.20% of the shares, which is about 38.97 million shares worth $38.48 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 11.06% or 17.11 million shares worth $16.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $2.37 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.