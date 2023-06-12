A Business Review Of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.12 or -7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $446.60M. OTLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.03, offering almost -26.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.31% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.73K.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OTLK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 06/09/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.61% year-to-date, but still down -8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 42.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTLK is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -521.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

6 analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics Inc. to make $4.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.80%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.