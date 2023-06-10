ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI): Can A Stock Be Down -13.15% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares stood at 4.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.15, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The ZI share’s 52-week high remains $51.86, putting it -98.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.33. The company has a valuation of $10.31B, with an average of 5.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.24 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.13%, and 23.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.15%. Short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw shorts transact 9.33 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are -7.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.64% against 6.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.50% this quarter before jumping 4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $310.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $325.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $267.1 million and $278.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.40% before jumping 16.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -40.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.96% annually.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.23% of the shares at 98.89% float percentage. In total, 89.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 36.66 million shares (or 9.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $905.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 36.66 million shares, or about 9.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $905.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.44 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $314.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.13 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 225.54 million.