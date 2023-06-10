Why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 10.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.00, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $22.83, putting it -42.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.82. The company has a valuation of $7.70B, with an average of 10.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.35 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.31%, and 7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.68%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 39.57 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are 1.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.51% against 10.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.90% this quarter before jumping 182.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.34 billion and $5.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.20% before jumping 1.00% in the following quarter.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.70% of the shares at 68.77% float percentage. In total, 67.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 56.45 million shares (or 10.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 51.25 million shares, or about 9.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $939.4 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 16.05 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $342.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.67 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 252.4 million.