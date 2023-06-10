What Could Change After Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Gains 29.99% From The High-Point?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares stood at 4.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.24, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The STLA share’s 52-week high remains $18.97, putting it -16.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.37. The company has a valuation of $50.75B, with an average of 4.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stellantis N.V. (STLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.50 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.33%, and -0.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.37%. Short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw shorts transact 29.27 million shares and set a 5.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.15, implying an increase of 29.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.91 and $37.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STLA has been trading -128.45% off suggested target high and -10.28% from its likely low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stellantis N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are 6.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.32% against 12.10%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stellantis N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders hold 24.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.36% of the shares at 65.04% float percentage. In total, 49.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bpifrance SA. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 6.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi with 97.98 million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.78 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 27.96 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $397.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.73 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 420.14 million.