This Is A Time To Invest In Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.46, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TAP share’s 52-week high remains $66.67, putting it -0.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.69. The company has a valuation of $13.16B, with an average of 2.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TAP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the last session, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.11 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.06%, and 3.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.00%. Short interest in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) saw shorts transact 7.24 million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.88, implying a decrease of -2.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAP has been trading -12.85% off suggested target high and 24.77% from its likely low.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Molson Coors Beverage Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) shares are 25.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.56% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.30% this quarter before jumping 6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.06 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.92 billion and $2.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.00% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -117.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.40% annually.

TAP Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage Company has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 2.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s Major holders

Molson Coors Beverage Company insiders hold 11.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.98% of the shares at 99.24% float percentage. In total, 87.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.12 million shares (or 14.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.45 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.09 million shares, or about 11.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.14 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 18.2 million shares. This is just over 9.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $937.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.47 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 281.95 million.