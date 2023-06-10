The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s traded shares stood at 3.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.86, to imply a decrease of -3.45% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The GT share’s 52-week high remains $15.69, putting it -22.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.66. The company has a valuation of $3.61B, with an average of 4.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside in the last session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.78 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.32%, and 9.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.70%. Short interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw shorts transact 13.79 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares are 20.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.38% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.50% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.52 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.21 billion and $5.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.10% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -75.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.24% annually.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.90% of the shares at 82.30% float percentage. In total, 81.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.55 million shares (or 12.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $380.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.21 million shares, or about 10.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $321.9 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 8.8 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.57 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 87.04 million.