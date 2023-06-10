Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -76.87% YTD

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares stood at 3.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -8.73% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SEV share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -1630.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $18.83M, with an average of 21.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sono Group N.V. (SEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

After registering a -8.73% downside in the last session, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -8.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.83%, and -12.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.87%. Short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) saw shorts transact 3.85 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.31, implying an increase of 90.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.83 and $3.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEV has been trading -1547.83% off suggested target high and -260.87% from its likely low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.1 million.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sono Group N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders hold 54.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.45% of the shares at 5.36% float percentage. In total, 2.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.31 million shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46212.0