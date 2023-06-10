Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Down -20.19% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.25, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The QFIN share’s 52-week high remains $25.49, putting it -56.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.47. The company has a valuation of $2.57B, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 919.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QFIN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the last session, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.56 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.55%, and -3.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.19%. Short interest in Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw shorts transact 2.94 million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $189.44, implying an increase of 91.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $159.99 and $213.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QFIN has been trading -1216.37% off suggested target high and -884.55% from its likely low.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qifu Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) shares are -3.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.51% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.20% this quarter before jumping 11.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.71 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 85.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -30.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.64% annually.

QFIN Dividends

Qifu Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qifu Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 4.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Qifu Technology Inc. insiders hold 5.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.19% of the shares at 70.08% float percentage. In total, 66.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OLP Capital Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.64 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. with 11.72 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $190.39 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 4.2 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 29.0 million.