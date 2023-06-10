Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 57.73% YTD Gain?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares stood at 4.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $220.10, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or -$2.72 in intraday trading. The PANW share’s 52-week high remains $230.18, putting it -4.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $132.22. The company has a valuation of $67.18B, with an average of 6.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PANW a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 31 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the last session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 230.18 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.32%, and 10.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.73%. Short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw shorts transact 20.93 million shares and set a 6.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $240.88, implying an increase of 8.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $180.00 and $275.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANW has been trading -24.94% off suggested target high and 18.22% from its likely low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palo Alto Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are 33.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.86% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 33.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $1.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.55 billion and $1.55 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.30% before jumping 24.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 47.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.88% annually.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palo Alto Networks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.