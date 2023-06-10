Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Is Up 13.52% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply a decrease of -7.74% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The OPAD share’s 52-week high remains $4.42, putting it -590.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $264.51M, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 711.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OPAD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

After registering a -7.74% downside in the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7200 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -7.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.52%, and 25.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.98%. Short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) saw shorts transact 12.57 million shares and set a 20.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.60, implying a decrease of -6.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.35 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPAD has been trading -56.25% off suggested target high and 45.31% from its likely low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Offerpad Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares are -6.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.70% against -10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -350.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -61.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $183.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $306.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.08 billion and $768.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -83.00% before dropping -60.10% in the following quarter.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Offerpad Solutions Inc. insiders hold 11.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.31% of the shares at 45.31% float percentage. In total, 40.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ll Funds, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 100.25 million shares (or 26.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. with 20.69 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $13.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 2.6 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.87 million.