Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s traded shares stood at 2.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.74. The WEAV share’s 52-week high remains $8.02, putting it -3.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.91. The company has a valuation of $521.83M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WEAV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 8.37 this Friday, 06/09/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.91%, and 25.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.00%. Short interest in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.07, implying a decrease of -27.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WEAV has been trading 3.1% off suggested target high and 35.4% from its likely low.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weave Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) shares are 86.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.92% against 19.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.20% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $39.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.93 million and $36.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.30% before jumping 12.40% in the following quarter.

WEAV Dividends

Weave Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weave Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)’s Major holders

Weave Communications Inc. insiders hold 5.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.30% of the shares at 82.75% float percentage. In total, 78.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Crosslink Capital Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.59 million shares (or 14.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 7.57 million shares, or about 11.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $58.57 million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 6.53 million.