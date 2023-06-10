Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.79, to imply an increase of 7.20% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The LUNR share’s 52-week high remains $136.00, putting it -1447.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.60. The company has a valuation of $740.38M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LUNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

After registering a 7.20% upside in the last session, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.58 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 7.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.25%, and 15.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.10%. Short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.67, implying an increase of 47.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUNR has been trading -127.53% off suggested target high and -25.14% from its likely low.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45 million.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intuitive Machines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Intuitive Machines Inc. insiders hold 11.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.99% of the shares at 37.27% float percentage. In total, 32.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CPMG INC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Quarry LP with 0.36 million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.89 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 16204.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.33 million