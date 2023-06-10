Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 12.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 37.84% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $21.41, putting it -4269.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $3.99M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 273.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

After registering a 37.84% upside in the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5900 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 37.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.45%, and 3.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.87%. Short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 94.30% this quarter before jumping 94.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.23 million and $1.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.50% before jumping 2.60% in the following quarter.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.90% of the shares at 3.91% float percentage. In total, 3.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 50000.0 shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $77000.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3532.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5439.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1928.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 1783.0.