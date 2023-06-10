Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Has Dropped -8.86% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 12.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.36, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $15.25, putting it -62.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.61. The company has a valuation of $1.85B, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ULCC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company's current-quarter earnings per share at

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.54 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.41%, and 17.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.86%. Short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw shorts transact 3.67 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.86, implying an increase of 37.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ULCC has been trading -102.99% off suggested target high and -6.84% from its likely low.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontier Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are -23.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,325.00% against 23.10%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.48% of the shares at 100.73% float percentage. In total, 99.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indigo Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 81.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ancient Art, L.P. with 4.36 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $42.89 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF holds roughly 5.01 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 17.15 million.