Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.84, to imply a decrease of -2.53% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The FL share’s 52-week high remains $47.22, putting it -82.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.85. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 4.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Foot Locker Inc. (FL), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Planet Labs PBC.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the last session, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.77 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.19%, and -33.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.62%. Short interest in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw shorts transact 10.61 million shares and set a 6.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.18, implying an increase of 22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FL has been trading -93.5% off suggested target high and 14.86% from its likely low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Foot Locker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares are -33.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.78% against -4.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -58.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.94% annually.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foot Locker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 6.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Foot Locker Inc. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.44% of the shares at 103.16% float percentage. In total, 101.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.47 million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $455.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.09 million shares, or about 10.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $400.47 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.59 million shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 107.32 million.