Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Drops -2.97% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $37.94, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ENB shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $47.03, putting it -23.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.02. The company has a valuation of $73.66B, with an average of 3.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enbridge Inc. (ENB), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.33 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and -4.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.97%. Short interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw shorts transact 111.0 million shares and set a 36.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.62, implying an increase of 13.02% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $39.97 and $48.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENB has been trading -27.52% off suggested target high and -5.35% from its likely low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enbridge Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are -3.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.85% against -11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.20% this quarter before jumping 2.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.74 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.91 billion and $8.66 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.80% before dropping -4.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -55.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.40% annually.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enbridge Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.62, with the share yield ticking at 6.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)â€™s Major holders

Enbridge Inc. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.28% of the shares at 54.37% float percentage. In total, 54.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 140.96 million shares (or 6.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 75.58 million shares, or about 3.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.88 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 26.72 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.0 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 billion.