Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s 0.72-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s traded shares stood at 3.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.61, to imply a decrease of -0.58% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The DELL share’s 52-week high remains $51.40, putting it -7.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.90. The company has a valuation of $33.42B, with an average of 6.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DELL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside in the last session, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.67 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and 3.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.37%. Short interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw shorts transact 10.34 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.60, implying an increase of 4.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DELL has been trading -19.72% off suggested target high and 22.29% from its likely low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dell Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are 13.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.07% against 9.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -48.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.17% annually.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dell Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Dell Technologies Inc. insiders hold 3.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.54% of the shares at 80.27% float percentage. In total, 77.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.79 million shares (or 7.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $795.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 18.47 million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $742.8 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 12.98 million shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $522.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.49 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 301.39 million.