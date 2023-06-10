CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI): Can A Stock Be 12.81% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.36, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CXAI share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -84.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $172.79M, with an average of 4.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

After registering a 1.97% upside in the last session, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.69 this Friday, 06/09/23, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.83%, and 37.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.81%. Short interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CXApp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.40% of the shares at 14.43% float percentage. In total, 14.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 29940.0 shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54191.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 10184.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18433.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 28603.0 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million