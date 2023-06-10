CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD): Can A Stock Be 42.02% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s traded shares stood at 3.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $149.53, to imply a decrease of -1.17% or -$1.77 in intraday trading. The CRWD share’s 52-week high remains $205.73, putting it -37.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.25. The company has a valuation of $36.91B, with an average of 6.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRWD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 34 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.56.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the last session, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 155.90 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.18%, and 11.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.02%. Short interest in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw shorts transact 7.2 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $173.95, implying an increase of 14.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $128.00 and $235.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRWD has been trading -57.16% off suggested target high and 14.4% from its likely low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares are 32.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.55% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.60% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 36 analysts is $724.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 36 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $774.28 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 24.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.60% annually.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.16% of the shares at 75.48% float percentage. In total, 73.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.42 million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.67 million shares, or about 6.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.88 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.53 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $687.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.92 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 307.69 million.