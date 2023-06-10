Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Is Currently -230.23 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 5.30. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.43, to imply a decrease of -24.96% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The CELZ shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $1.42, putting it -230.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $6.08M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

After registering a -24.96% downside in the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5819 this Friday, 06/09/23, dropping -24.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.87%, and -33.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.80%. Short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 93.86% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELZ has been trading -1527.91% off suggested target high and -1527.91% from its likely low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) shares are 7.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.44% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before falling -28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)â€™s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.77% of the shares at 7.97% float percentage. In total, 7.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53391.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61050.0 shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $26239.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 4.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49250.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61050.0, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 26239.0.